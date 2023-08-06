Links at Pine Hill prepares to welcome golfers back to new renovations

Links at Pine Hill has provided thousands of rounds for golfers of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels in the 91 years it’s been in South Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After making several renovations, Links at Pine Hill golf course located in South Memphis is preparing to reopen after being closed for more than two years, and the recent changes give the course a whole new feel.

“The fairways are brand new. All the greens are brand new. We’ve got 5 or 6 new holes that have never been seen,” Links at Pinehill Facility Manager William Key said.

Some of the new course features include two new lakes, new hole locations, and new driving range.

“It’s totally different. It’s beautiful as far as the eye goes,” golfer Dave Jaworski said.

Golfer Willie Washington, who used to work at the course more than 50 years ago, said the new course isn't just beautiful, but it also puts golfers to the test.

“It’s tough but I love the layout. It is tough though, I’ve three putted 5 greens already,” Washington said.

Key and regular golfers raved about the new touches, but they are also excited about getting back on the course where they created so many memories.

“This is home. This is my second home. As a junior golfer, I started playing at the age of 10. I hit my first golf ball on this property. I’ve spent countless hours here, so it’s like sacred ground,” Key said.

It’s so sacred Key returned to run the place. He’s overseen all of the new renovations to happen since they started construction in November 2021.

“It’s really special for the community. That’s the part I like about it because you can stay over here and still walk to a golf course. So this is beautiful to me,” Washington said.

Since it’s ribbon cutting last Friday, fans of the historical course say they’re glad to be back at the place where it all started.

“It’s been rewarding and beneficial for me as a man. Especially as an African American since most don’t play golf,” Key said.

The course is excited to be able to provide more opportunities to juniors in the community, similar to the ones they had growing up.

“Hopefully the kids will come out and be introduced to the game and learn something new instead of basketball and football,” Key said.