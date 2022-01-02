x
LIST: Mid-South schools closed or delayed due to winter weather

Here's a list of schools that will be closed in the Mid-South on Monday because of winter weather.
Credit: NCM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several schools in the Mid-South have said they will be closed on Monday because of winter weather conditions.

CLOSURES:

  • West Memphis School District: All schools will be closed because of some of Crittenden County's bridges and roads. Students will need to complete the digital lessons pushed out by their teachers Monday morning.
  • Those schools include Academies of West Memphis, Bragg Elementary, East Jr. High School, Faulk Elementary, Jackson-Wonder Elementary, Maddux Elementary, Richland Elementary, Weaver Elementary, West. Jr. High School and Wonder Jr. High School.

AS SCHEDULED:

  • Shelby County Schools will be open on Monday, according to their Twitter page.

ABC24 will update this story as more closures and delays are announced.

