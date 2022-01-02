LIST: Mid-South schools closed or delayed due to winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several schools in the Mid-South have said they will be closed on Monday because of winter weather conditions.
CLOSURES:
- West Memphis School District: All schools will be closed because of some of Crittenden County's bridges and roads. Students will need to complete the digital lessons pushed out by their teachers Monday morning.
- Those schools include Academies of West Memphis, Bragg Elementary, East Jr. High School, Faulk Elementary, Jackson-Wonder Elementary, Maddux Elementary, Richland Elementary, Weaver Elementary, West. Jr. High School and Wonder Jr. High School.
AS SCHEDULED:
- Shelby County Schools will be open on Monday, according to their Twitter page.
- Schools in Lee County, Arkansas, will welcome students back to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 4. If there are any weather updates, the district will share that information over text.
- Schools in the Forrest City School District are scheduled to be open on Monday.
- Students in the Alcorn, Mississippi, School District will return to class on Tuesday.
- Students in the Coahoma County School District will return to class on Tuesday.
- Students in DeSoto County Schools will return to class on Wednesday.
- Students in the Lafayette County School District will return on Thursday.
- Students in the Marshall County School District will return to class on Tuesday.
- Students in the South Panola School District return on Tuesday. Students in the North Panola School District return on Wednesday.
- Students in the Tate County School District will return on Thursday.
- Students in the North Tippah School District return on Tuesday. South Tippah returns on Wednesday.
- Students in the Tunica County School District return on Wednesday.
- Students in the Crockett County School District return on Tuesday.
- Students in Dyer County Schools will return on Tuesday.
- Students in Fayette County Public Schools will return on Thursday.
- Students in Hardeman County Schools will return on Tuesday.
- Students in Haywood County Schools will return on Wednesday.
- Students in Lauderdale County Schools will return on Friday.
- Students in McNairy County Schools will return on Tuesday.
- Students in Tipton County Schools will return on Tuesday.
ABC24 will update this story as more closures and delays are announced.