Literacy Mid-South to honor Tyre Nichols by distributing books featuring skateboarding & photography

"It is important for Black children to see stories that feature characters who look like them," the group said in a statement.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South plans to give the gift of books to young Memphians, in honor of Tyre Nichols.

Because of Nichols’ love of skateboarding and photography, the organization said it will distribute books on those subjects featuring Black children to its partners and children over the next few weeks. The group said books will also feature stories that focus on fatherhood and family.

Read Literacy Mid-South’s full post about the upcoming distribution below:

“Literacy Mid-South is saddened by the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. As more details are made known, we are reminded of the realities and fears shared by many Black men in their encounters with law enforcement. We are grieved that Tyre's name is added to an ever-growing list of people whose lives have ended this way. Like many of you, we are also weary of the efficacy of statements in the face of systems that consistently show a disregard for Black lives.

In the weeks since this heinous act, we have also learned about the beauty that Tyre saw in Memphis. Skateboarding was a passion of his and it gave him a community. A camera empowered his imagination to come alive through his photography. Fatherhood presented for him a purpose and a reason to love. His passion, his community, his imagination, his purpose, and his love...will continue to live on in Memphis.

In honor of Tyre Nichols, Literacy Mid-South is committed to sharing his passion and empowering imagination with our youngest Memphians. Over the next few weeks, we will distribute books featuring Black children engaging in photography and skateboarding to our partners and the many children they serve. It is also our intention to share books that focus on fatherhood and family. It is important for Black children to see stories that feature characters who look like them. In doing so, we remind young Memphians that they matter and they are seen, heard, and valued.”