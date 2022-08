The Little Rock Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a runaway teen who was last seen on Friday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a runaway teenager.

15-year-old Chris'Shun Bryles was last seen in Little Rock on Friday, August 26, 2022.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Yetmar at (501) 371-4829, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.