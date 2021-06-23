A partnership between the Methodist Healthcare Foundation and Creative Aging brings musicians to hospitals to perform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A hospital may not seem like a traditional venue for musicians to find themselves performing but at Methodist Healthcare hospitals, it's exactly where one could pop up.

Methodist Healthcare Foundation partnered with Creative Aging to bring live performances to its hospitals.

Creative Aging is a non-profit that enhances the lives of senior adults through music and arts.

Methodist Healthcare Foundation hopes to expand the program further with more performances. Support is needed to do that.