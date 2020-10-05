Local Boy Scout honored from a safe distance

Members celebrated Twilley’s accomplishments with an outdoor ceremony from a distance on the sidewalk in front of his Cordova home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to Boy Scout Troop 457, only 4% of Boy Scouts achieve the highest ranking Eagle award, and when they do, they’re traditionally recognized during an Eagle Scout award ceremony.

Saturday, COVID-19 concerns forced the troop to get creative when recognizing new Eagle Scout Phillip LaVell Twilley.

His greatest accomplishment, the Eagle Scout project was called the "Garden of Love" a seating area for the elderly at the Hill Chapel MB Church.

The garden consisted of two picnic tables, three flower beds, a bird bath and a charcoal grill.

After the ceremony, troop members, family, and friends celebrated him with a congratulatory parade.

Twilley joined the Cub Scouts in the second grade. So far, he has earned 60 merit badges.