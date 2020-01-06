x
Local church celebrates member's 99th birthday with drive-by party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local church celebrated one member’s birthday in a special way over the weekend.

Members of the Temple of Deliverance Church downtown weren't about to let a pandemic and protests keep them from celebrating the birthday of one of their most senior members.

Mrs. Vata Mae Hall Crawford turned 99 with balloons and a drive-by party in the parking lot of the church on GE Patterson Blvd.

She is a retired social worker, community civil rights activist and a cherished member of the Temple.

Members told Local 24 News Crawford was spent her entire life uplifting communities by founding preschools and educational programs for elementary aged children.