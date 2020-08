Children got a chance to pick up supplies that will prepare them for success.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local church is giving back to students as they head back to class in-person and online this school year.

The Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and the Academy for Youth and Empowerment held a drive-thru back to school fair Saturday in the church’s parking lot in Midtown Memphis.

