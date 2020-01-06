Local church resumes in-person worship services following social distancing guidelines

Social distancing guidelines were strongly enforced. People were spread out and wearing masks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday, The New Olivet Worship Center in Cordova opened their doors to resume their in-person worship services.

Pastor Kenneth Whalum says he decided to open his church Sunday only for Pentecost Sunday only.

Medical professionals were seen at the door asking people critical health questions and checking their temperature as they entered inside the church.

Pastor Whalum told Local 24 News, “The people who are here today physically represents the first fruits, the first fruits, like a tithe like a 10 percent, who are the ones who are in the presence of the space to receive the direction that we are expecting.”