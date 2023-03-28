Local comedy show creating comics one laugh at a time

Local comedian John Miller started open mic comedy nights to give other comedians a platform.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local up and coming comedian John Miller created the Open Mic Comedy Night at the Hitone two years ago with the goal of creating more comics one laugh at a time.

His show has given hundreds of comedians a place to practice their crafts.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, Miller says he noticed the lack of options for people who wanted to take comedy seriously.

For a city known for music and artist, Miller felt comedy was an art form put on the back burner. Two years later, he says his peers describe his show as one of the best in town.

Just about every Tuesday for about 5 minutes, new, old, and aspiring comics get to hop on stage and share their hilarious, and sometimes not so hilarious, stories with a crowd.

Miller says these opportunities are important for the growth of the comedy scene in Memphis.