Local restaurant hosts fundraiser honoring a former officer

The contest was to benefit former Hernando police officer Roger Swatzyna.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local restaurant gathered the community Sunday, to show love and support to a former officer.

The first Rib Round-Up and Chicken Wing contest was hosted at the 10th Inning Sports Bar and Restaurant in Southaven, Ms.

The contest was to benefit former Hernando police officer Roger Swatzyna, who's battling cancer.

"Roger is a long time friend of everybody's, he's been a pillar in the community, he's done a lot for everyone here," said Less Hooper with the 10th Inning. "So we wanted to give back to him as we do everyone in the community."