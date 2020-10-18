Local group helps prepare South Memphis voters

The group also has helped register more than 50 people at an event in the same shopping center last weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With early voting underway in Shelby County, a local group supplied neighbors with a voting kit before they head to the polls.

Representatives for the Civics Made Simple handed out tool kits for voters in the Southgate Shopping Center in South Memphis. The kits included early voting locations, sample ballots, candy, and mask.

Volunteers told Local 24 News that they want to make voting as easy as possible.

“For one, I’m from this neighborhood. I grew up over here on Riverside, South Memphis,” Civics Made Simple founder Darrah Hall said. “I’ve always been passionate about voter engagement and this a very important election and life is already so stressful we wanted to help bring the empowerment and engagement to people.”

Organizers say they handed out more than 10 tool kits before Local 24 News even arrived.