Local group wants to paint "Black Lives Matter" on Orange Mound crosswalk

They say they were inspired by the rainbow crosswalk in Cooper-Young.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local group wants to paint a Memphis crosswalk with "Black Lives Matter."

Juice Orange Mound wants to paint the slogan at the intersection of Dallas and Park Avenue in front of Melrose High in Orange Mound.

Orange Mound was one of the first African-American neighborhoods in the country to be built by and for African-Americans.