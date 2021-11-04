Local lawmaker hosts community food drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Representative London Lamar hosted a Community Food Drive at the Memphis Athletic Ministries Grizzlies Center in South Memphis.
Organizers and volunteers passed out a case of chicken to families in need.
Rep. Lamar said it felt great to do something for people struggling to get by.
"It makes me feel great, I think that it's my job to figure out how to give back to members of my community and to give those who want to give back to the community a chance to do that. I'm thankful for my friend Patrick Morris who wanted to give back to the community."
Lamar says she knows meat is expensive and she wanted to provide basic assistance for people while some basic assistance for people while some members in the legislature contemplate cutting unemployment benefits.