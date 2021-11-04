Local lawmaker hosts community food drive

Rep. Lamar said it felt great to do something for people struggling to get by.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Representative London Lamar hosted a Community Food Drive at the Memphis Athletic Ministries Grizzlies Center in South Memphis.

Organizers and volunteers passed out a case of chicken to families in need.

"It makes me feel great, I think that it's my job to figure out how to give back to members of my community and to give those who want to give back to the community a chance to do that. I'm thankful for my friend Patrick Morris who wanted to give back to the community."