Local leaders distribute free masks to residents in need

The mask distribution took place at four locations across the city.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local leaders and home crafters spent their Saturday distributing masks as Shelby County continues to fight the battle of COVID-19.

Local 24 News met with State Representative Antonio Parkinson and crafters who passed out free masks to residents in need at the Harmony Plaza near Frayser Boulevard and Overton Crossing.

Crafters say they have been working hard the past six weeks to create a CDC complaint, reusable face masks.

Home-bound seniors and disabled persons who were not able to attend could have their masks delivered with no contact.