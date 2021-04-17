Local non-profit hosts workout for unsigned student athletes

Mason says this is his 20th year hosting this event.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local non-profit gave some student athletes an opportunity to show their best skills in a sport they love on Saturday.

The Mason Development Basketball Training hosted 30 to 40 unsigned students to play for universities shown virtually at First Assembly Christian School in Cordova.

Mason says some students don't get the opportunity to show their skills at school due to the pandemic. So he wanted to make sure those kids got a chance.

"If I can get one, two or three of them to get scholarships that's a joy to me, I'm doing my job," said Organizer Scott Mason.