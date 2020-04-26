Local non-profit, JUICE to serve care packages to residents in Orange Mound

The deliveries will start Saturday, May 2nd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local non-profit is helping residents in Orange Mound with essentials during the pandemic.

JUICE Orange Mound will be delivering 100 care packages filled with things like toilet paper, paper products and cleaning supplies next Saturday, May 2 thanks to a community grant and sponsorships.

"Community Foundation has relief funds set aside and so their support is helping us, we also have Oak Street Health which is really stepping up in major ways to get us a lot of the items from bags to additional hand sanitizers like some of those needed hygiene items, that they are providing ...we are getting soap from freedoms chapel everyone is contributing," said Britney Thorton, Lead Organizer, Non-Profit, JUICE Orange Mound.

Organizers are rolling out the packages zone by zone. For example if you see the map attached, if you are in zone 6, you'll be receiving packages on May 2nd. O May 9, volunteers will serve zones 1,3 and 5 and on May 16, volunteers will wrap up the giveaways with zones 7,4 and 2.

To sign up to receive a free package all you have to do is text OMSA to 901-460-3001.