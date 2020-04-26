Local non-profit, JUICE to serve care packages to seniors in Orange Mound

The deliveries will start Saturday, May 2nd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local non-profit is helping senior citizens in Orange Mound with essentials during the pandemic.

JUICE Orange Mound will be delivering 100 care packages filled with things like toilet paper, paper products and cleaning supplies next Saturday, May 2 thanks to a community grant and sponsorships.

You must be a senior citizen in need to qualify.

Organizers are rolling out the packages zone by zone. For example if you see the map attached, if you are in zone 6, you'll be receiving packages on May 2nd. O May 9, volunteers will serve zones 1,3 and 5 and on May 16, volunteers will wrap up the giveaways with zones 7,4 and 2.

To sign up to receive a free package all you have to do is text OMSA to 901-460-3001.