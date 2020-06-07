Local organization hosts voter registration and census drive

The Tennessee State primary election is set for August 6th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of a local organization spent their Sunday afternoon letting their voices be heard while encouraging the community to vote in the upcoming election.

The Memphis Urban League for Young Professionals hosted a “Drive for Justice” protest and voter registration drive-thru.

The motorcade left from the Memphis Urban League building in Crosstown and led the way to a drive-thru voter registration event at the Hollywood Community Center in North Memphis.

Organizers say the Drive for Justice is to protest racism, police brutality and the underlying attitudes and systems that have allowed both to exist.