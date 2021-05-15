Local organizations host unity walk with hopes to stop gun violence

Organizers say the deaths and violence must end.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People fed up with gun violence let their voices be heard throughout the Westwood neighborhood in a unity walk Saturday.

The Concerned Citizens of Westwood partnered with Stevie Moore’s F.F.U.N. "Stop the Killing" group to host the Love and Peace Unity Walk and Festival at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

So far this year more than 80 people have died from gun violence in Memphis. The city has been plagued with a record-breaking homicide rate.

"Whenever you call me, I'm coming cause it's a everybody problem. It's not just a mom problem, it's not a white problem or a black problem," said Moore. "It's not a Democrat problem, or a Republican problem, it's a people problem."