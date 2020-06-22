Local senior living facility hosts father's day drive by parade for residents

The parade had everything from pickups to sports cars to a model T. Ford!

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A local senior living facility celebrated their resident’s fathers in a special way Sunday afternoon.

The Quail Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care Center partner with the Shelby County Street Rodders car club to host a Father’s Day car parade in Bartlett.

Residents had a front row seat to see all the amazing cars in the Shelby County Street Rodders Club.

The parade had everything from pickups to sports cars to a model T. Ford!