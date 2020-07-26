Local woman celebrates birthday in annual giveback to the community

From Local 24 News, Happy Birthday Travetta!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 has cancelled all kinds of celebrations from graduations to birthdays. But a local woman wasn’t going to let a pandemic get in the way of kicking off her birthday weekend. In fact, she chose to celebrate by giving back to those in need Saturday afternoon.

For her 31st birthday, Travetta Stewart hosted her Annual Giveback drive-thru at WindRidge Park in Hickory Hill.

The theme of the event was “It Takes A Village” as Travetta and her team provided care packages of essential products to keep the community safe during these times. The packages were filled with items such as disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, masks, paper towels and even school supplies.

Children who attended were also able to enjoy a special treat from Suga Mama Snoballs.

This is Stewart’s 6th birthday of giving back and she wouldn’t have it any other way.