Local women's organization hosts voter awareness campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the most crucial and contentious election in decades draws near, the League of Women Voter for Memphis and Shelby County along with several other female-focused organizations—gathered for Women Vote Early, an awareness event held at Mississippi Boulevard Church.

The event was scheduled preparation for early voting, which starts on Wednesday, October 14 in Shelby County.