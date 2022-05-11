Sherra Wright scheduled to appear before parole board with hopes of early parole

If the parole board grants Sherra an early parole, she could likely be released from jail after only serving 15 percent of her full 30-year sentence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright will appear before a parole board Wednesday, May 11 to determine her eligibility for parole after accepting a plea deal and only serving three years of her 30-year sentence for her role in organizing the murder of her ex-husband, NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Sherra has spent her time served housed in Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, and her parole hearing will be held in Nashville.

Sherra pleaded guilty to charges of facilitation of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the killing of her ex-husband on July 25, 2019.

Although Sherra was sentenced to 30 years for her crimes, her plea deal made it possible for her to be eligible for parole after serving 30 percent, or nine years, of her 30-year sentence.

Being that Sherra’s generous plea deal already affords her a reduced sentence, it is questionable why she is up for parole so soon being that she has only served three years of the nine years required for her eligibility for parole.

If the court grants Sherra an early parole, she could likely be released from jail after only serving 15 percent, or less than five years of her full 30-year sentence.

The long, drawn out hearings for Lorenzen’s murder have stretched over the last 12 years. In March of this year, all persons involved in the murder of Lorenzen were finally convicted and sentenced in the case.

Billy Ray Turner was the last person sentenced in the murder case. He was found guilty on all charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy, and he received life in prison. Turner is eligible for release after serving 85 percent, or 51 years of his sentence.

Lorenzen was an NBA player, and he and Sherra shared seven children. During his lifetime, he played for the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lorenzen was 34 when he was killed.

Memphis Police received a 911 call from Lorenzen’s cell phone July 19, 2010, and there were 11 gunshots recorded on the call. Police later found Lorenzen dead and abandoned in a field in southeast Memphis on July 28, 2010.

Sherra Wright and Billy Ray Turner were not arrested and charged with Wright’s murder until 2017. Investigators got a break in the case when they received a testimony from Jimmie Martin, Sherra’s cousin, who she recruited along with Turner in the conspiracy to murder Lorenzen.