Loud Boom heard over Midtown Memphis due to emergency landing of FedEx Jet

Maintenance crews are working to see what kind of mechanical problems led to the emergency landing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — That loud boom you heard in the Midtown Memphis area Friday night was due to a jet making an emergency landing, Local 24 News has learned.

Viewers called our newsroom wondering about the loud noises. They also reported seeing a low-flying plane with fire coming out of one of its engines.

Sunday, FedEx Express confirmed it was one of their jets which made the noise. The plane (FedEx won't say its make or size) was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Memphis International Airport.