Love List 2020: One Memphian's mission to spread positivity every single day

Brantley Ellzey started the Love List 2020 at the start of the year to uplift others and himself not knowing the pandemic would make his work even more important

MEMPHIS, Tenn — For 345 days, Brantley Ellzey has posted daily to his Facebook blog "Love List 2020" with one goal: to uplift himself and others.

Ellzey started his page at the beginning of 2020 as a way to start each day positively.

“I was waking up like I think a lot of people do, I was grabbing my phone and just seeing, I was starting my day out with a bad attitude," Ellzey said. "There’s so much bad news and chaos and I was beginning the day by taking this all in and it really informed my attitude for the rest of the day.”

Each morning, Ellzey makes a post about something he loves that day. The topics range from beloved Memphis locations to childhood nostalgia, the outdoors to art and design; influenced by his career as an architect.

“If I could focus on one thing I liked and shared it with other people then maybe it would get them thinking about it and help them have a positive start to their day and bring a little something different and new to their morning," Ellzey said.

Ellzey's work began before the pandemic took ahold of the country but once it did, his approach to the page became a bit different.

“I think it suddenly became more important to me," he said. "To do this not only for myself but the connection with other people became really important and that’s the word that I come back to again and again with the Love List. It’s really creating these connections with other people with the city, with my memories with my home, with the things I own. All of these connections that I think that I took for granted before COVID.”

Each daily post by Ellzey includes a memory or experience of his with an added layer of additional research. For example, people reading a post about his love for cookies would learn that the treat originated in 7th century Persia.

“That’s been one of the real gifts of this for me is that component of not only realizing that I like or enjoy something but also researching it and finding out more about it and I’ve really learned some interesting things," he said. “The research would open up a whole new world about that tiny little thing.”

With each day passing and each post going online, more people are coming across the Love List. Many of the posts resonate with the readers who find themselves recalling a memory of their own.

One post that generated the largest response was about Memphis' beloved Wayne's Candy Co. Ellzey said the post received more than 130,000 views and there are hundreds of comments of people reminiscing.

“That was a really joyous experience too and that’s another thing too, I derive a lot of pleasure out of the Love List," he said. "It’s not only posting but then being able to spend the rest of the day looking at how people are responding and reacting and learning more about them, their experiences with the topic.”

Ellzey's favorite posts are where he does an architectural tour with husband Jim. Together during the pandemic they've visited places like historic Annesdale Park, the all-metal home of Memphis Lustron, Vollintine Hills Historic District, Central Gardens and many more.

"Those are among my favorites because I can research a subject that I love and share it with everyone and I think shine a light on that maybe doesn’t get celebrated enough," he said.

Through his page, Ellzey hopes others can find inspiration and time for themselves to either focus on something they love or to get out and explore parts of the city they may have overlooked when life was a little busier before the pandemic.

Ellzey's takeaway from a nearly year's worth of a work can be best described through one of his posts. A post about his compulsion to pick up a lucky penny.