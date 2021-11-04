M-Town Market hosts vintage pop-up shop in Binghampton

Organizers say this is the 4th event in 18 months because there is so much demand in the bluff city.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fashion shoppers got a chance to cash in on some vintage athletic wear Saturday afternoon at the M-Town Market pop-up shop in Binghampton.

Lines for the event backed up into the parking lot as Memphians waited to buy from 30 different vendors offering everything from baseball jerseys to tattoos.

