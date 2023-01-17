Madison Co. Sheriff's office looking for missing 25-year-old male who has been missing for five months

Sterling has brown, curly hair, green eyes, and he weighs anywhere between 130 and 160 pounds. Sterling is 6 feet and 1 inch tall.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for missing 25-year-old Jerimiah “Brett” Sterling, and his family says they have not seen him since he left for a trip to Panama City Beach, Florida in August of last year.

According to MCSO Sterling is from Jackson, Tennessee.

Sterling has brown, curly hair, green eyes, and he weighs anywhere between 130 and 160 pounds. Sterling is 6 feet and 1 inch tall.

Sterling also has a tattoo that reads “Family First”, that stretches across his chest.

MCSO said his family and friends are concerned for his well-being.