x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Madison Co. Sheriff's office looking for missing 25-year-old male who has been missing for five months

Sterling has brown, curly hair, green eyes, and he weighs anywhere between 130 and 160 pounds. Sterling is 6 feet and 1 inch tall.
Credit: Madison County Sheriff's Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for missing 25-year-old Jerimiah “Brett” Sterling, and his family says they have not seen him since he left for a trip to Panama City Beach, Florida in August of last year.

According to MCSO Sterling is from Jackson, Tennessee.

Sterling has brown, curly hair, green eyes, and he weighs anywhere between 130 and 160 pounds. Sterling is 6 feet and 1 inch tall.

Sterling also has a tattoo that reads “Family First”, that stretches across his chest.

MCSO said his family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

MCSO said anyone who has any information about Sterling’s whereabouts can call 731-423-6098.

Credit: Madison County Sheriff's Office

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Memphis car theft worsening | 500 carjackings and vehicle thefts in 16 days

Before You Leave, Check This Out