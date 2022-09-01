'901 Mane Street' trolley ride honors Black, male business owners on Memphis 901 Day

Black Men Crowned, an organization that focuses on celebrating and uplifting Black men, said it will complete a trolley tour honoring Black male figures in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Businesses, organizations and Memphians throughout the city are recognizing 901 Day in many ways, but one organization plans to celebrate the day with a twist by highlighting businesses in Downtown Memphis that are owned by Black men.

Black Men Crowned, an organization that focuses on “celebrating, uplifting and highlighting” Black men, said that it will begin the “901 Mane Street" trolley tour throughout Downtown Memphis at noon.

While on the trolley ride, attendees will make stops a up to 10 businesses, featuring Black male entrepreneurs.

The organization said it will make its first stop at Penny Hardaway's "Celebrity Cuts", meeting with Elliott Sayles, the creator of "Mane T-shirts" at noon.

Other stops include ODDS Atelier, Cupcake Cutie, The Genre, Sage, Robusto by Havana Mix.