Make-A-Wish goes virtual for scavenger hunt

Hyde said the money would allow Make-A-Wish to grant 10 or more children wishes in Kentucky. The coronavirus has hindered fundraising for many throughout the area, but they are doing what they do best – hold on to hope.



"I've honestly been really humbled and moved and excited that our wish families and our sponsors and supporters are coming out to support wishes. They know how important that is and they know that our kids in Kentucky need their wishes to be granted. I’ve just been really moved by the support so far,” she said.