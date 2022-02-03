Makeda's Cookies not reopening original location

Owner Pamela Hill said this decision is what's best for them and their customers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owners of Makeda's Cookies have changed their minds and decided to not reopen their original store on Airways Boulevard.

Owner Pamela Hill said this decision is what's best for them and their customers. They don't want to put anyone's life in danger by taking down the makeshift memorial to Young Dolph.

The cookie shop has been closed since the Memphis rapper was shot and killed inside the store last November.