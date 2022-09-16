Makeda's Cookies to reopen 10 months after Young Dolph shooting

Ten months after the tragic shooting of Memphis rapper Young Dolph at the Makeda's on Airways, the business is reopening and paying tribute.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Makeda's Cookies on Airways is set to reopen Saturday, September 17.

This comes around 10 months after the tragic shooting of Memphis rapper, Young Dolph.

Originally, the company had said they would not be reopening the location right off I-240, but they announced the reopening in a Facebook post.

Young Dolph was a frequent customer of the Memphis-based cookie business, always opting for the chocolate chip. He was gunned down at the Airways location in November 2021.

Since the shooting, the boarded-up storefront has been adorned with memorials. Makeda's Cookies says during that time, they've been renovating the Airways location in preparation for this Saturday's reopening.

Before they open up the doors to the public, Makeda's Cookies says they will hold a memorial for Dolph.