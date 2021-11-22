Makeda's Cookies is grateful for the outpouring of support as they reopen their Downtown location following tragedy

The owners will keep their South Memphis location closed for the rest of 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was a line out the door all afternoon Monday for Makeda's Homemade Cookies' reopening in Downtown Memphis. Customers enjoyed the aroma of fresh butter cookies and bought dozens of sweet treats.

"We couldn’t be more humbled, couldn’t be more thankful," Raven Winton, the co-owner of Makeda's said. "It’s been amazing today."

The Hill family, who owns the bakery, had closed their Downtown location following the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph at their South Memphis location last week. The Hill's developed a relationship with Young Dolph as he often frequented the South Memphis location on Airways.

"We’re still traumatized," Winton said. "It was devastating what happened on Airways."

However, reopening their Downtown bakery has helped them reconnect with the customers they love serving.

"Overwhelming, but also a blessing," Winton said. "It’s letting us know the city is here for us and supporting us and showing us love."

Some of their South Memphis customers are wondering what's next. Winton said her family, especially her dad, isn't going anywhere.

South Memphis will always be home.

"Especially now it’s important for him to stay in the community with the people that have been supporting us for years," Winton said. "We wouldn’t dare want to leave now."

As the Makeda's Cookies family finds the strength to move on from tragedy, they seem to have a part of the recipe that will help anyone, maybe even themselves, mend a broken heart.

"It’s a good feeling to have cookies. It makes you feel good," Winton said. "A cookie always makes somebody feel good."