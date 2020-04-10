x
Malco Theatres now offering private screenings to small groups

Credit: Malco Theatres
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With movie attendance down, Malco Theatres, based in Memphis,  hopes it has come up with a way to bring in more business.  It will start opening up a theatre to private screenings for small groups. 

Malco Select will allow guests to choose a location, select a film from the current inventory and reserve an auditorium to have a private screening for up to 20 people. 

Locally, the program’s initial rollout will include the Paradiso Cinema Grill & IMAX in Memphis, Collierville Cinema Grill & MXT.

The program will expand to more theatres over the next few weeks. 

Malco says food and beverage packages will also be added in the coming weeks.