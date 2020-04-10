Malco Theatres now offering private screenings to small groups

The program will expand to more theatres over the next few weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With movie attendance down, Malco Theatres, based in Memphis, hopes it has come up with a way to bring in more business. It will start opening up a theatre to private screenings for small groups.

Malco Select will allow guests to choose a location, select a film from the current inventory and reserve an auditorium to have a private screening for up to 20 people.

Locally, the program’s initial rollout will include the Paradiso Cinema Grill & IMAX in Memphis, Collierville Cinema Grill & MXT.

