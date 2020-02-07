Malco Theatres reduces hours, pushes back opening dates

Malco Theatres is pulling the curtains on its reopening plan. The theater chain had plans to open more of its cinemas but instead will limit its hours.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Malco Theatres Inc. is slowing down its planned reopening phases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Theatres in Memphis have been closed since COVID-19 shut them down back in March. Now, moviegoers will have to wait longer to hit the cinemas again.

Malco had intended to slowly open up all of its theaters this month but now instead will limit the hours for the locations already open.

The cinema chain announced starting this week, the certain locations would only stay open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights: Renaissance Cinema Grill (Ridgeland, MS), DeSoto Cinema Grill (Southaven, MS), Jonesboro Towne Cinema (Jonesboro, AR), Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX (Fayetteville, AR). Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT (Owensboro, KY) and Gonzales Cinema (Gonzales, LA).

Malco also said it would close down the Olive Branch Cinema once again after July 2nd.

The only location that will remain open seven nights a week is the Malco Summer Drive In which opened in May.

Malco expects to be fully operational this August.