Saving Black lives on Malcolm X's birthday| One health education organization talks how menthol cigarettes target Black and minority lives

The FDA said that menthol flavored cigarettes masks the product's smell and its harsh taste, making consumers of menthol flavored cigarettes more habitual smokers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many recognize Malcolm X's 97th birthday, the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council (AATCLC), which is a public health education and advocacy organization, will host a virtual discussion panel Thursday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on zoom in an effort to save black lives.

According to AACLC, the discussion panel will acknowledge Malcolm X, and they will raise awareness to the harms that menthol smoking cause to the African American population.

Increased smoking causes menthol cigarettes smokers to suffer from more severe damages to their health.

The FDA proposed a ban of menthol flavored cigarettes, claiming that manufacturers target minority groups.

According to the FDA, 85% of Black smokers smoke menthol flavored cigarettes, with Hispanic smokers weighing in at 46% and Asian smokers weighing in at 39%.

The discussion will feature three specialists as panelist: Thuy T. T. lee, PhD, David Mendez PhD, and Keith Wailoo, PhD.