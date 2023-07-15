'Mama's Sundry' teach sustainable living through immersive experiences

Talibah Safiya and Bertram Williams Jr. are using their popularity as entertainers to bring attention to sustainable living with "Mama's Sundry."

A local couple is teaching others the ways of sustainable living. In other words, they are growing their own food.

Talibah Safiya and Bertram Williams Jr. said Memphis is going through a "cultural revolution." The two are entertainers, using their popularity as artists for the right reason. Singer-songwriter Safiya and actor Williams Jr. started "Mama's Sundry" in 2020.

"We are a social enterprise on overall wellness, body wellness — teaching people about local eating, teaching people about sustainable practices and how to be more subsistent in your own eating practice," Safiya said.

One garden the two maintain is off of Crump Boulevard. They maintain several gardens all in an effort to live sustainably and teach others how to do the same.

Williams Jr. said they are "making sustainability sexy again."

"We are teaming up in this kitchen space — we call it the food hub," he said. "We are aggregating food from local food growers and helping offer those food offerings with people who deserve good quality food."

They partner with other local organizations like Memphis Tilth.

"We also will host events that kind of create immersive experiences for the folks to understand how accessible these lifestyle changes are," Safiya said. "One of the events that we have done is called 'Start Seed' we're we will offer folks the opportunity to plant plays for the first time."

Their goal is to make sustainable living in Memphis a normality and help other businesses to to grow with them.