Instead of going through trial, man accused in 2017 killing of 2-year-old Laylah Washington agrees to plea deal

Tylan McCray's plea deal will keep him in prison for 35 years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tylan McCray, one of the men accused in the shooting death of two-year-old Laylah Washington in June 2017, will spend 35 years in prison after a plea deal Tuesday morning.

McCray pleaded guilty to three of his original charges and will serve the sentences to those charges in the plea deal at the same time.

McCray was set to stand trial starting Tuesday after a jury was seated Monday, but took the plea deal before that trial officially began.

The 25-year-old faced seven charges in connection to Washington's shooting death in the summer of 2017 in Hickory Hill.

Authorities said a dark-colored Chevrolet pulled up beside Laylah's mother’s vehicle, and a man in the rear passenger seat - said to be Tyler McCray - opened fire into the backseat of the car, shooting baby Laylah in the head.