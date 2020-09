No one was hurt.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after police say he admitted to firing shots at another car on I-240.

According to Memphis Police, 21-year-old Marcus Greer was driving East on the highway when witnesses say he slowed down and shot at them.

Officers say when they found Greer, he admitted to being the shooter. He then told police he was trying to scare a different driver that was following him.

No one was hurt.