Man arrested after two adults, one child critically injured in Highland Heights shooting

Police say the victims knew the shooter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars charged in the weekend triple shooting that injured child.

According to the Memphis Police Department, two adults and a child were critical Sunday after being shot around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Rockwood Avenue in the Highland Heights area.

20-year-old Rodney White was arrested early Monday morning and charged with three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder.

Victims told investigators that White, one of the victim's brother, was at the house for a family gathering. They say, White walked outside, got a gun from his vehicle, came back into the house, and shot the two adults and one child.