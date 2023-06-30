Man arrested on cyberstalking charge in Panola, Mississippi

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department said they received a report about threats being made to a person over text messages that evolved into death threats.

PANOLA, Mississippi — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Panola, Mississippi for two counts of cyberstalking, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.

The department said they received a report on June 29 about threats being made to a person over text messages. These messages reportedly continued to evolve into greater threats that included death threats toward the the victim and their family, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.

An arrest warrant was issued after John Douglas Railey IV was identified, according to the department. It was served and Railey was arrested before being transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center, according to the department.