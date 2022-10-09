x
Man charged with aggravated assault after car crash on Douglass

As the victim said she was driving westbound on Douglass, the car was hit by the suspect, causing the victim to crash into another parked car, an affidavit states.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault after a car crash took place on Douglass Ave, according to an affidavit from the Shelby County Sherriff's Office.

A victim told police she was driving a man and three grandchildren to the grocery store when the victim noticed the suspect tailing her.

According to an affidavit, the victim stated that James Daniels was driving erratically and trying to make the victim crash.

As the victim was driving westbound on Douglass near Grand Street, Daniels hit the car that the victim was driving, causing the victim to crash into another parked car. 

Police arrived and then took Jones into custody on the scene, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Jones waived his right to silence, telling police that he was following the victim because he saw another man in the car. 

He also told police that he attempted to stop before hitting the car.

Jones was taken to 201 Poplar "to stop the offense from continuing," according to the affidavit. 

