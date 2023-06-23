Shelby County Sheriff's Office records: Man charged in carjacking and chase, fentanyl possession

A man was seen running with a plastic bag that deputies found, according to an affidavit. The bag reportedly showed positive for fentanyl residue at a test by MPD.

A man found with fentanyl residue has been charged following a carjacking and police chase that started in Cordova, according to court records from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Jeraldo Chatman has been charged with evading arrest, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property worth $100,000 to $60,000, maintaining speed lookout control and driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled.

According to an affidavit, it all started near 5 p.m. Thursday when five deputies responded at Dexter Road and Appling Road. They received an alert that a carjacked Subaru Outback was in the area of Arline Road south from I-40, according to the affidavit. This car was later recovered, according to the affidavit.

One of the deputies saw the Subaru and another "activated emergency equipment" after verifying that the car was the one that was carjacked, according to the affidavit.

The driver of the Subaru refused to stop and accelerated south on Airline Road, according to the affidavit. A deputy pursued the car as it turned west on Highway 64 at a rate of high speed, according to the affidavit.

Two more deputies joined the first as the Subaru continued west on Highway 64, according to the affidavit. Deputies also joined the pursuit at Highway 64 and Houston Levee Road where the Subaru then went into oncoming traffic and started to drive recklessly, according to the affidavit.

Eventually the Subaru continued southbound on Berry Hill and turned West on Macon, according to the affidavit. It then turned north on Dexter Lane, then west on Dexter Road through Germantown Parkway and through the Appling Road intersection, according to the affidavit.

One of the deputies joined the pursuit and turned behind the vehicle to make contact with the rear driver side of it, according to the affidavit. The Subaru then wrecked into a car just west of the intersection, according to the affidavit.

Jeraldo Chatman then got out of the car on the passenger side and ran away southbound on foot into oncoming traffic, according to the affidavit.

He was stopped approximately 20 feet from the Subaru, according to the affidavit. He was detained, but became irate and began kicking as well as banging his head, according to the affidavit. He gave a fake name to the deputies that turned up as deceased, according to the affidavit.

A detective used facial recognition and then Chatman identified himself, according to the affidavit.

Chatman was seen fleeing with a plastic bag that deputies found, according to the affidavit. Deputies searched the bag and located one small foiled wrapper consistent with narcotics as well as a marijuana grinder, according to the affidavit.

This bag showed positive for fentanyl residue at a test in the MPD property room, according to the affidavit.