Man charged in crash that killed motorcycle driver in Frayser

Watkins at Ontario was shut down early Monday morning while MPD investigated the fatal crash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — UPDATE 12/22/2020 - Memphis police have charged a man in the fatal motorcycle crash in Frayser Monday morning.

Donald Smith, 39, has been charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, public intoxication, reckless driving, driving without a license, failure to yield, and driving without insurance.

According to a police affidavit, Smith was driving his 2006 black Chrysler 300 south on N. Watkins and failed to yield when turning left onto Ontario Road. He hit the motorcycle being driven by Vincent Horton, killing him.

During the investigation, officers found smith to have a suspended drivers license and no insurance.

Officers smelled alcohol on him and found an empty pint bottle of alcohol in the front passenger floor of his vehicle. Smith refused to take a breathalyzer. When officer conducted a field sobriety test, he did poorly and was taken into custody..

-------------------

One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and car early Monday morning in Frayser.

The wreck happened on Watkins at Ontario.