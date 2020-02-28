Man charged with vehicular homicide & DUI in deadly crash in northeast Memphis crash

A passenger in a car was killed when another driver ran a red light.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATED: Memphis Police say 20-year-old Hesler Munguia is now charged with vehicular homicide and DUI in a deadly crash Thursday night in northeast Memphis.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the crash, which happened around 10:38 p.m. on Covington Pike at I-40.

MPD says a vehicle ran a red light and hit a second vehicle. The passenger in the second vehicle was DOA.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that ran the red light tried to run, but, officers were able to catch that person, who was later identified as Munguia.