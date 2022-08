Samuel Hartman, 38, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and he weighs 230 pounds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate convicted of rape escaped from East Arkansas Region prison Friday, August 12 according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Samuel Hartman, 38, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and he weighs 230 pounds. Hartman has heart, sword, “Forever & Always”, and “Sam-N-Christine” tattoos.