Memphis Police said the accident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in East Memphis Thursday night, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived to the scene of a pedestrian crash at Kirby Parkway and Qunice Road.

One man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The driver responsible remained on the scene, MPD said.