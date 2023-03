The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Friday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man faces serious injuries after a two-car crash in Southeast Shelby County late Friday morning, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's Office traffic investigators arrived to the scene of the crash shortly after 10 a.m. Friday at East Holmes Road and Hacks Cross Road in Southeast Shelby County.

Shelby County Fire Department took a man in critical condition to Methodist Hospital Germantown.