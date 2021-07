Officers found a vehicle overturned when they responded to the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was critically injured in a crash Friday morning along White Station Road.

Police said they responded to the scene about 6:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of White Station, not far from Mt. Moriah. Officers found a vehicle overturned.

One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash.