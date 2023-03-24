Man critically injured after South Memphis shooting | MPD searching for suspect

Memphis Police Department said an armed person wearing a gray hoodie fled the scene in a Silver Nissan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was critically injured in a Thursday night shooting, and now Memphis police are on the lookout the alleged shooter.

Memphis Police Department said an armed person wearing a gray hoodie fled the scene in a Silver Nissan.

According to Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Prescott Rd. Thursday, March 24 at 8:06 pm.

MPD said officers found a man who was shot, and the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.